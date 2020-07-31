LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LivaNova traded as low as $49.89 and last traded at $50.52, 2,032,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average session volume of 587,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 28.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

