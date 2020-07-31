LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LivaNova traded as low as $49.89 and last traded at $50.52, 2,032,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average session volume of 587,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.
In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
