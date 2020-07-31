Linfinity (LFC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Linfinity token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linfinity has a total market capitalization of $31,774.74 and approximately $3,226.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linfinity has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linfinity

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official website is www.linfinity.io . Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linfinity Token Trading

Linfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

