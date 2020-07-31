LINA Reaches Market Cap of $6.18 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. LINA has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $221,141.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00039157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.99 or 0.05094696 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00051928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00013179 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

