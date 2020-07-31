Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lemonade in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LMND. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $96.51.

About Lemonade

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.