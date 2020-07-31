Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Legg Mason worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1,173.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $32,395,936.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,106,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,505,215. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LM opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.