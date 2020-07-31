Laureate Education Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,899 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,263% compared to the average daily volume of 286 call options.

LAUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon acquired 101,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

