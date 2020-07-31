Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.96

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.96 and last traded at $125.87, with a volume of 60057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

