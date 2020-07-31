L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the first quarter worth about $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $173.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

