L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-11.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2-18.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.55 billion.L3Harris also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 11.15-11.55 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.15.
L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
