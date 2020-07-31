L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 23099183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on L Brands from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in L Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

