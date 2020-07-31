Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.39 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

