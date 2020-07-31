Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.39 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.
