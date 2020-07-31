Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

