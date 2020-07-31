Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0642

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $31.16 million and $1.05 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002357 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,079,955 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.