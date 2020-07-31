Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.