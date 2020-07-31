KickToken Market Capitalization Tops $798,287.21 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $798,287.21 and approximately $240,802.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, TOKOK, HitBTC and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00039157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.99 or 0.05094696 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00051928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00013179 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,250,376,506,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,480,132,390 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Gate.io, ABCC, Coinsbit, Livecoin, OOOBTC, Mercatox, CoinBene, P2PB2B, YoBit, ProBit Exchange, BitMart, KuCoin, HitBTC, TOKOK, Bilaxy, COSS and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

