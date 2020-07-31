Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

