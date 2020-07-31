KeyCorp Weighs in on Emcor Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Emcor Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Emcor Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

EME opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.03. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after buying an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,197,000 after buying an additional 69,545 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 952,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 225,253 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

