KeyCorp Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $100.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

