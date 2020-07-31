Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% (implying $1.145-1.16 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.42 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.38-1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

NYSE:KDP opened at $30.77 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

