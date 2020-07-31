Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% (implying $1.145-1.16 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.42 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.38-1.40 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.
NYSE:KDP opened at $30.77 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
