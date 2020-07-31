Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KDP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.
Shares of KDP opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
