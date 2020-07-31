Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KDP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.