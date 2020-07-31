Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $71.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 30.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8,672.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.