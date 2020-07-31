JustInvest LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Xilinx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Xilinx by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,333 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

