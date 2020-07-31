JustInvest LLC Sells 6,791 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

JustInvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

CYD opened at $13.34 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $551.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.52). China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $481.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.