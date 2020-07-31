JustInvest LLC Sells 14,992 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,992 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,533 shares of company stock worth $183,114. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

