JustInvest LLC Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.62 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Argus lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

