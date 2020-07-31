JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 817.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $71.02.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

