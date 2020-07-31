JustInvest LLC Invests $210,000 in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

