JustInvest LLC Invests $209,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

