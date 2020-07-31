JustInvest LLC Invests $179,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 409.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

HPQ stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

