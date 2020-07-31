JustInvest LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after buying an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after buying an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 438,753 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $229,113,000 after purchasing an additional 125,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.77.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Insiders have sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,287 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

