JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 2,246 Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $11,583,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 372,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $166,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,386,729.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $349,381.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,782 shares of company stock valued at $31,601,081 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $107.65 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

