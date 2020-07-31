Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $24.26. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 5,772,548 shares trading hands.

The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

