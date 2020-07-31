JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.