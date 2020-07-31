JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

