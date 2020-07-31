JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 9,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.22) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($103.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($82.45) to GBX 7,250 ($89.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,655.56 ($94.21).
LON:RB opened at GBX 7,812 ($96.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.44 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,419.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,619.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
