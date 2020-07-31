JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 9,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.22) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($103.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($82.45) to GBX 7,250 ($89.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,655.56 ($94.21).

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,812 ($96.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.44 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,419.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,619.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Nicandro Durante purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, with a total value of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

