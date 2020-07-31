Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

