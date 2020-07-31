Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

