Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

JCI stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

