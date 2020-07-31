Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.95. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.20 EPS.

NYSE:JCI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

