Jefferies Financial Group Lowers UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to Hold

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UCBJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of UCBJF opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UCB has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.