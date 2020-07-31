Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €520.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €520.00 ($584.27) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €604.00 ($678.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €580.00 ($651.69) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($617.98) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €535.00 ($601.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($685.39) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €552.60 ($620.90).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €502.40 ($564.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €498.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €497.33. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.