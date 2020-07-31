Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after purchasing an additional 387,575 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 320,985 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

