Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

