Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.