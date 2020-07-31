Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $385.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

