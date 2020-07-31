Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 110,552 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in InMode by 57.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 131,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at about $3,553,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of InMode by 582.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth about $2,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

