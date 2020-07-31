Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 73.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $248,097,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after buying an additional 3,166,330 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 60.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,030,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,704,000 after buying an additional 1,145,925 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Cfra lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.