Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $71,000 Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 99.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after buying an additional 1,082,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $192,645,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $172,952,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $98,748,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

