Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 135,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 115,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.