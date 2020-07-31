Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,411 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,162.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $38,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $190.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

